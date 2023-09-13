CLARKSVILLE – Cathy Ryan and her amazing production crew opened Clarksville Little Theatre’s 76th season with a bang.
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" opened to full houses and quickly commanded the attention of the audience. The show was colorful, full of energy, abounding with talent, and sheer entertainment. The costumes, also done by Ryan, were on point, creative, and added the right amount of pizzazz to complement the set, which was well designed and took us back to Biblical times.
Valerie Cannon choreographed a huge cast that moved quickly and pulled you completely into the performance. Kudos to all those who worked so diligently behind the scenes. Your efforts made it possible for everyone on the stage to become a member of a show staged in Biblical times.
The two narrators, Rebecca Brewer and Sydney Warner, pulled us into the show with their voices and guided the performance skillfully. They were joined by the young narrators Anna Burnham and Riley Cardwell whose young voices were strong and adept. Riley Cardwell, as Joseph, portrayed an innocent who was skillfully tricked into servitude by his brothers; we all know the story. Joseph turns his lot into a life that comes full circle as he has to then save those who betrayed him.
As a minister’s daughter the story is one I grew up hearing. I saw that story unfold with strong and capable performers took us back into ancient Israel. They did so with skill and joy. It was obvious the cast was a machine that worked well together, the set was crowded with people but each performer stood out; that is an achievement when producing a play. The age range of the cast is obvious and it blends to the success of the performances. From the very young to the very seasoned, each performer did their job on point.
Timing is everything and the lines were delivered in such a way that the show seemed to fly by. It is important in theatre to be able to get lost in a performance. At the show I was in Israel, not Clarksville. Hats off to Ryan, the entire cast and crew, and all those volunteers that have managed to keep Clarksville Little Theatre going and are continuing to provide quality performances for 76 seasons. What a way to open a new year of shows!
So, if you haven’t reserved your seats you have one weekend to enjoy the show. The show dates remaining are 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Come join the cast and crew for a toe-tapping, fun-filled show about family dynamics at its best.
