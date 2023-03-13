CLARKSVILLE - Clarksville Little Theatre's production of Moon Over Buffalo is a fast-paced comedy that keeps you laughing.
The play is set in 1953 and presents the audience with what it must have been like to have been a traditional actor at the onslaught of movies as they began to consume the nation’s appetite for entertainment. The show is staged and costumed beautifully with period pieces and the set works well as a typical living room in the 50’s.
Erlanger Theatre is the setting and the play takes place in the green room of the theatre. Immediately you are comfortable and you feel like you know the people on that stage.
George Hay (played by John Campbell) is delightfully funny as the lead actor in the play and a strong stand out in the ensemble on stage. He plays well with his lovely wife, Charlotte (Beth Sturgeon Northup) as the other half of a celebrated stage couple devoted to theatre but intrigued with the possibility of an acting career in the movies. They are torn with their loyalty to stage versus the reach of the film industry. Until Frank Capra calls and then the fracas begins, Charlotte wants Capra as does George but at what cost?
Throw in a daughter, played by Erin McMahon, and appropriately named Rosalind who professes to want nothing to do with the madness of the theatre as she walks away from one beau who loves the stage, Paul, and who heads to Howard for a more routine life. Wait till you see how that turns out.
Rena Cherry Brown as Ethel gives a stellar performance as Charlotte’s mother and George’s nemesis.
The entire cast as an ensemble work very well together and each performer brings a sense of reality and naturalness to their characters. Eileen (the femme fatale’ who comes between George and Charlotte) is ditzy and charming in her role as both Charlotte’s nemesis and Rosalind’s solution. You have to see the show to figure that one out.
It is all quite Shakespearean with a contemporary twist. You have your villain (Richard) who is appropriately void of loyalty and really gives the show a boost in caustic sarcasm, and you have your four couples who have the tension of love and control working throughout the play. You also have your comic relief. Ethel, like the wise elder who watches it all as if she is the quiet manager of the chaos.
A fun evening worth seeing and spending a little time with your own tribe and you have plenty of opportunity as the show still has performances for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. You can order tickets online at www.clarksvillelittletheatre.org or pick them up at the box office.
