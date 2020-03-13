CHARLESTOWN — There is now an $800 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect or suspects who damaged an old train car in Charlestown earlier this week.
A renovated train car recently donated to the City of Charlestown by developer Clark Nicklies was vandalized sometime overnight Tuesday, police said. Nothing was missing, but the suspect or suspects broke out all the windows of the car which due to its age, is expected to be a costly repair.
“There’s not one piece of glass that’s still intact,” Charlestown Police Detective Jason Broady said, adding that “It’s an old train car so it’s not something that they can easily replace.”
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges learned about the vandalism from the developer who discovered it Wednesday morning. She soon put out a video offering a $200 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
“It’s infuriating, this kind of mischief,” Hodges said during an interview Thursday. “I put out the video because I wanted people to know I have zero tolerance for that kind of destruction in our city.”
The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, has prompted others in the community to join Hodges. She said three others have contacted her offering to match the reward, for a total of $800 now on the table.
“People want to know, we want to hold them accountable,” Hodges said. “My fear was that their next step was that they would come in and graffiti it. Nothing was stolen that we can tell, it was straight up mischief.”
Hodges said she had been in talks with the parks department about relocating the car to the family activities center, where it could be used as a party room or warming station for families waiting to ride the Christmas train during the holidays. She said repair estimates could be $5,000 to 10,000, based on information from the previous renovation by Clark Nicklies.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Charlestown Police Department at 812-256-2473 or email CrimeTips@ctownpd.com.
