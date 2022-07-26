JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Public Art with sponsorship from an Indiana Arts Commission Cultural District Support grant and Samtec Cares grant will be cutting the ribbon on the new NoCo Art Mobile at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The new mobile art studio will allow high-quality arts enrichments to enter the community at a variety of community sites.
The NoCo Art Mobile will be outfitted with art supplies and tools that will allow a variety of art processes to be taught from the van. The program has selected and trained four resident teaching artists, Beth Metelko, Jess Robinson, LaNia Roberts, and Ashleigh Morton to deliver content at community partner sites throughout Jeffersonville including Community Action Southern Indiana's Headstart program, A Child's Place, Franklin Square Elementary School, and Riverbend Senior Care during the programming year.
"The Art Mobile will allow the arts and all the wonderful things that happen in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District to reach parts of our community that have not been reached before," said Emily Dippie, the Public Art Administrator for the City of Jeffersonville. "It's going to be so exciting to see the Art Mobile sharing the arts in all sorts of non-traditional locations."
The partnership program between the teaching residents and the community partners allows each community partner to have a professional working artist deliver on-site content four times through the programming year.
The NoCo Art Mobile will begin programming starting in September, but you may see it previewed at local community events before that. All four of the teaching artists who have been selected to teach as a part of the mobile unit specialize in a variety of different art processes from clay, to watercolor painting, to bookmaking. The NoCo Art Mobile is an exciting development because not only is it connecting working local artists to the community, but it will lower the barrier of entry to the arts by delivering art content on-site throughout Jeffersonville.
