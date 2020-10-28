NEW ALBANY — Ricke & Associates has been preparing clients for years like 2020 for six decades.
Plan for the future. Don’t take anything for granted. Diversify your savings and investments.
The financial and wealth strategies passed along through the New Albany firm are sound during normal times, but they were further exemplified when shutdowns in the spring threatened livelihoods.
“In the early stages, I think a lot of clients were very apprehensive about what was going to happen with the economy,” Larry Ricke said. “Are they going to have a job? Are they going to be able to go to work? Are they going to be able to feed their family?”
Ricke can certainly sympathize with the importance of family. He was introduced to the business while sharing a bunk-bed with his brother in the same room his father used for an office.
It started back along Gary Drive in New Albany. His father, F.E. “Bud” Ricke, and his mother, Vera Mae, had settled there after his father returned from military service.
Bud Ricke had been a watchmaker before leaving the jewelry business to work as a field representative for insurance companies. In 1960, with no investment money to back his leap of faith, Bud Ricke decided to go his own route.
In 1960, The Bud Ricke Insurance Agency was launched. Bud Ricke converted his home’s one-car garage into his office and a bedroom for Larry and Mike. Six decades later, Ricke & Associates carries on the legacy, but the family and staff share an office at 425 Bank St. instead of a garage.
But 2020 has made working from home normal, and the firm has adjusted.
“We had to learn to be extremely flexible,” said Emily Ricke Heine, the daughter of Larry and Anne.
Her brother Matt also works for the firm, and they represent the third generation of the family business.
Heine said COVID-19 required Ricke & Associates to further use technology to serve clients, but added there are customers who still prefer traditional ways of conducting business.
“We feel like we bend and mold to our clients’ needs,” she said.
When it comes to investing, the initial shock of the pandemic caused some clients to worry as they saw markets plummet. But Matt Ricke said that’s where consistent advice came into play.
“We try to get clients diversified over time so there’s less concern over one bucket,” he said.
Ricke & Associates offers insurance services including life, disability and health coverage. Retirement and wealth strategies are also among the firm’s services, as is business succession planning. Larry Ricke said having a plan to ensure a business survives no matter who is in charge is vital for companies, including his own.
His daughter and son are set to succeed him, though Larry said he plans to continue to work as long as he’s able. But that doesn’t retract from the need to be mindful of the future, he added.
“We can’t very well recommend and discuss succession planning for your business if we haven’t done it ourselves,” he said.
The trio said being able to put a face with a service is a huge part of their business. In an age when people can order just about anything online, including insurance or financial strategies, they said there’s still value in personal interaction and familiarity.
“We’ve had an awesome team here that we’ve had for many years, and that is one of our strengths,” Larry Ricke said.
When people have lost their jobs, or they need to plan a funeral for a loved one and have to inquire about a life insurance policy, those personal relationships are important, they said.
Larry Ricke emphasized that most people don’t have enough insurance, and that they don’t realize how quickly the tides can turn.
“Protecting an individual’s income is one of the most important protections people can have, but yet probably the least used by individuals,” he said. “Providing for your family is an absolute key. Our job is to bring money to clients and families when they need it the most.”
The firm has been located along Bank Street, in the heart of downtown New Albany, since 1988. Downtown is a special place to Larry Ricke, as he helped launch Develop New Albany under former Mayor Robert Real’s administration. It’s also where Ricke, along with his wife, Ann, call home.
“I’m extremely pleased to see what’s happened in downtown New Albany, because that was our vision when we started Develop New Albany,” he said.
As for working in the family business, Matt Ricke said everyone brings their own strengths to the table. Heine added that she loves being around her family, and that working along with them is enjoyable.
Larry Ricke said there are different dynamics that come into play with a family business, especially one that spans generations.
“Not everybody thinks the same way. There’s always challenges. As kids get older and get married and have their families, it’s very hard to keep everybody kind of pointed in the same direction,” he said.
“So with a family business, you have to be very flexible and willing to listen to all sides of all stories and then make a decision on not only what’s best for you but what’s good for the business.”
