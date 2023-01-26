JEFFERSONVILLE — Work is underway to acquire land for the expansion of Charlestown Pike as the City of Jeffersonville tries to improve safety and accommodate growth in the corridor.
The project involves improvements to Charlestown Pike from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road and improvements to Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown Pike to State Road 62.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said "everything is proceeding pretty well" in the project and land acquisition is expected to be complete by the spring of this year. Once the right-of-way acquisition is finished, utility relocation will begin in the second half of this year.
The roadway construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024, and it is expected to take about two years to complete.
Engineers from Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz and United Consulting presented updates on the project status Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission meeting.
Planned improvements for the corridor include the widening of roadways and the addition of vehicle lanes, sidewalks, curbs/gutters and street lighting. There will be deceleration lanes and acceleration lanes at each of 14 subdivisions in the Charlestown Pike corridor, allowing people to "get the cars out of the flow of traffic" before entering or leaving the neighborhoods, Moore said.
The corridor has a "narrow, dangerous, fast-paced traffic flow," but the project will "make it safer, prettier and more convenient," he said. He noted that traffic along Charlestown Pike has tripled in the past decade.
"I think there's an excess of over 15,000 cars a day driving on Charlestown Pike, and I believe the number was shown somewhere just shy of 5,000 [in 2012]," Moore said.
Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz Engineer Josh Darby is involved with the first segment of the project, which includes Charlestown Pike from Holmans Lane to Utica-Sellersburg Road. The firm is also behind the plans to improve Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown Pike to State Road 62.
He said all but three parcels have been secured on the Utica-Sellersburg Road portion, but the Charlestown Pike segment has a "significantly higher number of parcels," and there is "quite a bit still to go."
Darby said they are still waiting on work plans from Clark County REMC and Duke Energy regarding the relocation of utilities.
United Consulting is involved with the second segment of the project, which includes the section of Charlestown Pike from Utica-Sellersburg Road to Salem-Noble Road. Bob Stein, an engineer with United, said nearly half of the parcels have been procured for the project, and they should acquire all of the parcels by August of this year.
United Consulting has reviewed and approved work plans for utility relocation, according to Stein.
Moore emphasized the growth occurring in that area of Jeffersonville, including single-family housing and large subdivisions.
"It's definitely a large, large number of new housing and new homes," he said.
Greater Clark County Schools is also planning to build the new Pike Elementary School along Charlestown Pike to replace the existing Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools.
The project costs about $20 million, and it will be funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
At Wednesday's meeting, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission also approved tax abatements for CRS Reprocessing Services. The Louisville-based company plans to build a facility at 4513 Middle Road in Jeffersonville, bringing 19 new jobs to the city.
CRS will offer an average hourly pay of $57. The abatements would need to be approved by the Jeffersonville City Council to go into effect.
According to the company's website, CRS uses "advanced technology and innovative solutions to reprocess industrial fluid and solid materials across a variety of industries."
