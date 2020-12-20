SOUTHERN INDIANA — The numbers paint a picture of the devastation COVID-19 has inflicted. Those cases and deaths aren’t just statistics, but rather people who have been affected by an invisible enemy.
Bobby McCoskey was one of those people. A man who was described as a miracle by his mother died April 29 at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He lived his last days in a nursing home before being infected with the virus.
A week later, the New Albany Fire Department led a procession around the block where his mother lives to honor McCoskey’s life. But with the holidays approaching, his family wanted to do more to recognize the life of a brother and son.
Christmastime was McCoskey’s favorite time of year, and his passion for giving was sparked at an early age.
His mother, Roberta McCoskey, said Bobby couldn’t speak until he was about seven years old. He was born intellectually disabled, and that brought ridicule from some of his peers.
But when he was just 5, Bobby found a purpose. While his mother was shopping inside the former K-Mart, Bobby would stand outside with The Salvation Army volunteers and ring the bell.
“He loved doing it because he enjoyed being around people,” Roberta said.
Bobby’s love of Christmas and his passion for ringing the bell continued to grow. As he got older, his family said he was known as the smiling man who wore funny hats, often sporting reindeer, elf or Santa emblems in the spirit of the season.
He kept ringing the bell until about two years ago when he went to live at a nursing home. Though he only rang the bell a few months a year, his family said his impact was long-lasting.
That’s why they decided to continue his legacy by creating a kettle donation in Bobby’s name.
The idea came from one of his brothers, Brian McCoskey, who lives in Florida.
“My brother was a bell-ringer and volunteer for the mission for decades and the irony to humanity is a man who dedicated his goodwill to the needs of many was lost,” Brian stated in an email.
What made Bobby’s dedication even more special was the fact that he knew what it was like to be in need. His family said they were poor growing up, but that didn’t keep them from wanting to give back.
Bobby’s sister, Debra McCoskey-Reisert, said her brother just loved to see others be happy, and that spirit was magnified during the holiday season.
“He would start preparing for Christmas 11 months in advance,” McCoskey-Reisert said. “He was just a giver at heart. He had a unique ability to see other’s needs.”
After Bobby’s death, the family went to the nursing home to collect his possessions. McCoskey-Reisert was given what she thought was the last present she’d ever receive from Bobby — a key chain that he had made for her birthday.
But, as was typical with Bobby, he had more to give.
Their mother found a present she was supposed to have mailed from Bobby to his sister. After locating it, she mailed it to her daughter, who received it a few weeks ago.
She knew it was from her brother by his unique style of gift-wrapping. She laughed as she described the camouflage wrapping paper that was recklessly held together with duct tape.
Inside the package was a pair of pajamas. McCoskey-Reisert said she’s struggled emotionally after her brother’s death, but in receiving that gift, it occurred to her that he wasn’t far away.
“He left us, but his spirit is very much alive,” she said. “I feel like COVID stole Bobby from our family, but we’re refusing to let it have his personality and his spirits and his joy. The virus can’t have that.”
Bobby’s other brother, Tim McCoskey, recalled driving along Spring Street one day when something caught his sibling’s eye. There was a lady walking on the sidewalk, but it wasn’t just any pedestrian to Bobby.
“He says to me, ‘Do you see that woman? That woman has been ringing the bell for 27 years’,” Tim said. “He says, ‘You know, I’d like to get more time than that.’ He wanted to be the ultimate all-time bell-ringer. That was his goal — to beat that 27 years.”
Bobby bowled for the Indiana Special Olympics and was named a Life Scout by the Boy Scouts of America.
He also loved to ride his bicycle. The family recently raised money to buy three kids bikes and a ride-along wagon in memory of Bobby.
As for The Salvation Army donations, the virtual kettle campaign has a goal of $1,211. That’s symbolic of Bobby’s birthday of Dec. 11. As of Friday, $295 had been raised.
But people don’t have to go online to remember Bobby. His brother Tim said there’s an easy way to pay tribute to Bobby, and to help families in need this year. That opportunity arises when they see a volunteer ringing a bell for The Salvation Army.
“Just throw some money in the kettle for Bobby,” he said.
To donate in Bobby’s memory, go to the website donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/team/334716.
