Three new members joined the board of River Heritage Conservancy in April as it continues advancing plans and campaigns to create ORIGIN Park.
Growing the board will help expand the conservancy’s capacity to bring an iconic public park to a neglected and often forgotten part of the urban region. The park will be along the north shore of the Ohio River and will include 35 acres of new park lawns, 22 miles of trails, 150 acres of naturalized meadows and 250 acres of protected urban forest.
The three new members are Dana Huber, Steve Stemler and Greg Zoeller.
Huber, of Starlight, is vice president of Distribution and Public Relations at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards and the Starlight Distillery. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington, where she received a bachelor’s degree from the Kelley School of Business. Before joining the family business in 2003, she worked for Humana, Citicorp, and Kindred Healthcare. She now serves on the following boards: First Harrison Bank, Southern Indiana Tourism, Federal Reserve Bank Advisory Council for Agribusiness, Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority Chairperson, U of L’s Family Business Center and WineAmerica.
Steve Stemler, of Jeffersonville, is president and owner of The Stemler Corporation, a mechanical contracting company in Jeffersonville. From 2006-2018 Stemler was the Indiana State Representative for the 71st District of Indiana and a member of the Ways & Means Committee. Stemler also was as a member of the Jeffersonville City Council and was Council President. He has been on the boards of Community Bank Shares of Indiana, where he as Vice-Chairman and River Ridge Commerce Center, where he was Chairman. Stemler was a Commissioner of the Ports of Indiana and is now a member of the Paul Ogle Foundation Board.
Greg Zoeller, of Indianapolis, is a native of New Albany. Greg is now the Chairman of the World Trade Center Indianapolis and previously was the Indiana attorney general (2009-2017). Before his service in state government, Zoeller spent 10 years as an assistant to Dan Quayle, first in Quayle’s Senate offices and then in the Office of the Vice President of the United States. He has also served in other government capacities and was in private practice for 10 years. Zoeller is a graduate of Our Lady of Providence High School and attended Purdue University and Indiana University School of Law.
