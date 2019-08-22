SOUTHERN INDIANA — Kent Lanum, chair of the River Heritage Conservancy Board of Directors, announced the addition of Tawana Edwards to the board.
Edwards is the co-chief executive officer, chief fiduciary officer and a member of the board of directors of The Glenview Trust Company, where she also serves as secretary.
Edwards graduated with honors from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and received her juris doctorate at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law where she was honored as an Outstanding Law Alumnae in 1990 and received the Lawrence Grauman Alumni Award in 2018.
“We are excited to have Tawana join us on the River Heritage Conservancy board,” Lanum stated in a news release. “Her understanding of the rich history of the area, as well her passion for this region and this project, we all feel, will serve as a great asset in the planning and implementation process of this park.”
Edwards is active in many professional organizations and community leadership in the region. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation, has served on the Board of the Louisville Bar Association and just recently completed ten years of service on the Fund for the Arts board as the Co-Chair of the Grants Committee.
“The work that River Heritage Conservancy is doing goes beyond the building of what many of us may think a park brings,” she stated. “This park, its location and its position will serve this entire region for generations to come in bringing a much needed quality of life component that pays tribute and builds a legacy to our river heritage; an exciting and unique project to invest my time and talents.”
River Heritage Conservancy is a 501c(3) organization dedicated to the creation, maintenance, and preservation of an exceptional, world-class, public landscape space on the North Shore of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana. Once created, RHC is committed to insuring these amenities will remain safe, clean, and beautiful while offering recreational and educational opportunities for the Louisville and Southern Indiana region throughout the year.
