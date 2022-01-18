SOUTHERN INDIANA — Kent Lanum, chair of River Heritage Conservancy’s board of directors, announced the hiring of Doug Scott as its Chief Development Officer. Scott will join Executive Director Susan Rademacher to lead Origin Park into 2022.
“Going into 2022, the board’s primary objective was to identify and put in place a strong and experienced team that could guide Origin Park in our first building phase, as well as to build and strengthen our relationships with our partners, sponsors and the communities on both sides of the Ohio River,” Lanum said. “We are excited to bring in Doug’s experience and knowledge of development, to help guide the future of this fantastic park build.”
Scott is a resident of LaGrange, Kentucky and a proven and versatile leader with more than 25 years of experience in business management, nonprofit development, board leadership, mentorship and volunteer service.
A graduate of the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, Scott was most recently vice president, mission advancement for The Healing Place, Inc., in Louisville.
“I have been watching this project grow in momentum since its beginning and I am truly excited to come in at a time when I can add my experience and background to a project that will impact our region for generations to come,” Scott said.
River Heritage Conservancy is a 501 ©(3) organization dedicated to the creating, maintaining, preserving and managing a world-class, linear parkscape stretching along the Ohio River from Jeffersonville to New Albany. River Heritage Conservancy is committed to ensuring that Origin Park will remain safe, clean, and attractive while offering recreational and educational opportunities for the Louisville and Southern Indiana region throughout the year.
For more information go to www.riverheritageconservancy.org or call Vern Eswine 812-944-7728.
