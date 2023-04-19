CLARKSVILLE — The Origin Park project reached a milestone on Wednesday as a new paddling launch point opened on Silver Creek.
River Heritage Conservancy (RHC) celebrated the grand opening of Croghan Landing, which offers a ramp for canoes and kayaks on Silver Creek along Clarksville's riverfront.
The launch point is the first project of Origin Park, a planned 430-acre park along the Ohio River. The park is under development by RHC.
The site is on Croghan Street near Emery Crossing.
Susan Rademacher, executive director of RHC, said Origin Park will be a "place where the people of Southern Indiana and Louisville can come gather for community, for health, for play and peace of mind as they connect with nature."
The park is "designed to work with the dynamic Ohio River," she said.
"So it's fitting that the Croghan Launch is the first amenity to open," Rademacher said. "The launch will give people access to Silver Creek and the Ohio River where they can canoe and kayak to experience this unique meeting place of land and water."
Rademacher described the historical background of the riverfront setting.
"Everything about this place beyond the levee comes back to water," she said. "Because of the Falls of the Ohio, people have come here for 10,000 years to fish, hunt, settle in communities, grow crops and mill them, [and] work and play."
"We recognize that Origin Park sits on the traditional homelands of the Miami, Shawnee and Potawatomi people. It was the original site of Clarksville, and when the river proved too powerful, it was isolated outside the levy as an industrial zone."
In recent years, there has been a "tremendous community effort" focused on recreation, including the development of the Ohio River Greenway and RHC's planning for Origin Park, she said.
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, talked about her personal experience with the Clarksville riverfront, reflecting on her memories of riding her bike and exploring the area as a kid.
She emphasized the community benefits Origin Park will have as a free, public park, saying that "every one of us is going to have some ownership over Origin Park."
"The work that's been done to date and the work that will continue to be done will impact our community for the next several generations," she said.
Chesser also discussed the possibilities for economic growth that the park will bring.
"The projections, the economic impact for Origin Park alone are immense," she said. "The population opportunities for our area — for what we get to do and what new residents who come to the area get to do — are off the charts."
Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey noted the significance of the project for the community.
"We and all of our residents are eager to experience the raw awe that will become Origin Park and are anxious to witness firsthand the restoration of this land that has in so many ways been abused and taken for granted," Ramsey said.
As kayaking grows in popularity, Ramsey said Croghan Landing "provides participants with a unique opportunity to not only exercise but also to explore the sights and sounds of nature."
Mike Mustain, Clarksville Town Council member and president of the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission, said Origin Park will be "regionally-transformative."
"Although primarily it lives within Clarksville, it's not Clarksville's — it is the region's," he said. "We're excited to be a small part of it, and we're excited to share this because there's a lot of history here."
Ramsey said the Clarksville Fire Department has an 18-member dive team certified in swift water rescue to respond to any emergencies on the waterway.
Rademacher said the landing will be open from dawn to dusk, and the gates will be open unless there is a "high-water event."
RHC will promote education about paddling safety through signage and its website. The conservancy will keep the public informed about water levels by sharing resources from the Army Corps of Engineers, she said.
The Origin Park launch site is the second paddling launch point to open along Silver Creek this month. Last week, the City of New Albany celebrated the opening of Silver Creek Landing, which provides kayaking and paddling access on the creek near Providence Way.
Kent Lanum, chair of the RHC board, expressed his excitement about making progress with a park that has been years in the making and will take many more years to complete.
"It's a big-picture thing," he said. "Sometimes, it takes a while for people to understand [and] get used to the idea, and once it starts happening, that's when everybody starts to say, 'oh, this is gonna happen.'"
