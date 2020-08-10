JEFFERSONVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic strain for businesses and government entities, but a $400,000 grant could help local communities mitigate the setbacks.
River Hills Economic Development District will receive a $400,000 federal grant over the next two years to help with recovery in the region. The grant was awarded through the Economic Development Administration through funds garnered via the CARES Act.
River Hills Executive Director Cory Cochran said the grant is “tremendous news” for the area.
“This grant gives us the ability to increase our capacity to assist our region in combating the negative economic effects of COVID-19,” he said.
“River Hills is already providing a plethora of services to our communities to help them with both large and small development projects. These grant funds provide us with much needed tools and personnel so that we can in turn help our region.”
River Hills services Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties in Southern Indiana.
Cochran said part of the focus in the application was increasing staff for the economic development agency and improving River Hills’ ability to work from anywhere with better mobile technology.
“We hope to develop a new regional disaster mitigation plan. This will help our communities plan and prepare for a potential resurgence or future pandemic,” he said.
Additionally, Cochran said River Hills will use the funding to assist local communities with infrastructure projects and to aid them in securing state and federal funding. The hope is that such efforts will assist in retaining and creating jobs, he continued.
“We are going to work diligently to ensure that our communities feel the least amount of negative economic impact from the pandemic. We will utilize our skills as best as possible to do our part during this crisis,” Cochran said.
Nine economic development entities will receive CARES Act funding worth a total of $3.6 million.
“These funds will help Hoosiers throughout Indiana respond to the unique needs of their communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb stated in a news release.
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said River Hills “has always been a strong force” on behalf of the Southern Indiana communities it serves.
“Throughout this pandemic, they’ve stepped up to help Hoosiers navigate the available resources, and I look forward to how this grant will assist in helping Southern Indiana get back on its feet,” he said.
