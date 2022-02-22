JEFFERSONVILLE — The River Ridge Development Authority has agreed to contribute funding for the expansion of a wastewater treatment plant in Jeffersonville, which could potentially total up to $12 million.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution to negotiate with the City of Jeffersonville for the funding of the project, which would improve capacity at the city’s north wastewater treatment plant, located in River Ridge Commerce Center.
This could include up to $8 million for the front end of the project, as well as potential funding of up to $4 million if an economic development project required additional capacity increases.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the resolution will allow him to negotiate an agreement that “assures immediate, ongoing, and continuing wastewater treatment services for the Jeffersonville portion of the RRCC in exchange for an RRDA contribution.”
The majority of the funding from the River Ridge Development Authority would come from a planned 2022 bond issuance.
Last month, the Jeffersonville Sewer Board halted credits for new industrial developments at the wastewater plant. The utility has previously asked River Ridge to provide $12 million toward the $36 million expansion.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is hoping to receive funding from the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) to use toward the wastewater expansion project.
Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority was awarded $50 million for regional projects, but the exact allotment for specific projects has not yet been determined.
