CLARK COUNTY — River Ridge Development Authority has made changes to its organizational structure and expanded leadership at the commerce center.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy announced the changes at the RRDA’s Monday meeting. The changes include the addition of two new executive level positions.
Devin Hillsdon-Smith, who has previously served as River Ridge’s deputy director, has been promoted to chief director of business development and external affairs.
Marc Hildenbrand, a senior project manager with HWC Engineering, will serve as chief director of engineering and operations. Hildenbrand previously worked for River Ridge for nine years before moving to HWC.
Hillsdon-Smith has worked for River Ridge for about three years and has “done an outstanding job,” Acy said. He will be responsible for marketing, business development, finance, audit activities and workforce development coordination.
Hildrenbrand will start his new position on June 1. He previously served as River Ridge’s director of project management and utility operations, and as he returns to the commerce park, he will be responsible for commercial and industrial site development, design and construction.
In his previous at River Ridge, Hildenbrand led the project to expand and manage the commerce park’s water system for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. In his role at HWC, he also continued to support River Ridge operations, Acy said.
The new positions “will take on major comprehensive responsibilities for moving us forward," Acy said.
David Lewis will also retire as the RRDA’s general counsel, and attorney Greg Fifer of Applegate Fifer Pulliam LLC will take over the position.
Mark Robinson, president of the RRDA’s board of directors, in a Monday news release, discussed the significance of these leadership changes.
“River Ridge has become one of the most important economic development agencies in the state, and the quality of our leadership reflects that importance,” Robinson said. “The new additions and changes in leadership responsibilities are indicative of how much River Ridge has grown and how important it is to have strong professionals to guide and support that growth now and in the future. We couldn’t be happier with the work Mr. Acy and his team have done to drive progress at River Ridge.”
Robinson said Hildenbrand, Hillsdon-Smith and Fifer will make a "dynamic team to assist Mr. Acy in guiding the direction and serving the needs of the River Ridge Commerce Center.”
“This new team adds a depth of professionalism and leadership that is second to none,” he said. "These are leaders who are well-regarded locally and statewide in their areas of expertise. They will represent us well for years to come.”
Other leadership changes include the promotion of Tom Vittitow, formerly River Ridge’s director of planning and operations, to senior director of projects and planning. He has worked for 13 years at the commerce park and has led planning, site development and project management.
At Monday’s meeting, the RRDA board also approved more than $3 million in infrastructure investments:
• A $2.7 million contract with Kelsey Construction, LLC to complete the roadway and utility improvements to support the development for a large parcel of land
• A $165,240 contract modification with HCL Demolition Inc. for a demolition contract to clear and demolish old structures in preparation for development
• A $127,512 proposal from Duke Energy to relocate overhead electrical lines and poles
