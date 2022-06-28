CLARK COUNTY — The River Ridge Development Authority has appointed Josh Staten as the new director of business development at the commerce park.
Staten has previously served as the City of New Albany's economic development and redevelopment director. He will begin his new position July 11.
He will work with the RRDA's partners to lead efforts in marketing, business development and community/economic development coordination, according to a news release.
“It’s an exciting time for River Ridge, and we are equally as excited to have Josh help us grow and build an even brighter future for River Ridge, the Louisville-Southern Indiana region and entire State of Indiana," River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said in the release.
“Josh’s extensive experience, education and unique ability of working across sectors to bring people together will be critical as we look to expand upon our long history of expanding opportunities for our communities," he said.
