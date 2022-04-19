CLARK COUNTY — The River Ridge Development Authority is preparing for the future as it invests in infrastructure improvements and updates to its strategic plan.
At Monday’s meeting, the RRDA approved $1.2 million in various infrastructure projects to support the expansion of development at River Ridge Commerce Center, including projects involving water and roadway improvements.
The infrastructure projects approved by the board include:
- A $531,374 contract with Temple & Temple Excavating & Paving Inc. for water main improvements at Trey Street
- A contract of about $331,385 with Duke Energy for the relocation of a an electric transmission pole to make way for planned road improvements at International Drive and Paul Garrett Avenue
- A $160,000 contract with Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz, Inc. to design a traffic signal at the intersection of Indiana 62 and Miami Trail at the main entrance into River Ridge’s north end
- A contract of about $109,900 with Strand Associates Inc. for engineering design, surveys and more for the construction of a new roadway, which will provide access to a Duke Energy substation between Lentz Avenue and Paul Garrett Avenue
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the projects will “fuel growth” at the commerce park “for decades to come” as they help attract businesses.
The planned signal at Miami Trail and Indiana 62 will be in the north end of the commerce park in the Charlestown area, and it will be “beneficial to River Ridge and the overall community,” he said.
“That’s critical not just for us, but also for other planned development across the highway in the City of Charlestown,” he said. “There’s probably a lot of complementary development to the overall community, as well as companies and people who work at River Ridge and operate business at River Ridge."
The RRDA also approved a $38,900 contract with American Structurepoint for the process of updating River Ridge’s 2018 strategic plan. The first phase will include “analyzing and identifying” relevant data, Acy said.
“We’ll be looking at market trends, what demands may be in different industry sectors and business office sectors,” he said. “There’s a wealth of information out there, and what we want to do is have experts go out there and identify the most reliable sources of that information.”
The second phase will focus on details of strategies to be implemented at River Ridge. There have been many changes since the initial strategic plan, Acy said, and there is a need to update the plan regarding “land usage, remaining properties to be developed and the type of companies we are trying to attract.”
The plan will also explore ongoing sustainability, particularly financial sustainability, he said.
“There is probably over $200 million in additional investments in clearing and demolition on the north end and in new infrastructure over the next few years,” Acy said. “Part of the strategic planning is phased in development and land uses on the north end.”
Additional phases of River Ridge’s office park could take up about 300 acres, and there is still a “sizable tract” with the mega site next to River Ridge’s office park, he said. The RRDA has moved into its new office building on Corporate Drive, and the Clark County Government Center is expected to open on the first and second floor later this spring.
At Monday's meeting, the RRDA also voted for "land use priorities," which involves a moratorium on speculative industrial development in certain areas of the commerce park, including the office park, mega site and rail service area in Charlestown.
River Ridge has historically seen a great demand for speculative industrial buildings, which often end up housing logistical and warehouse operations, Acy said.
While there is still a demand for those types of developments, River Ridge is "limiting its attraction efforts" for speculative industrial, according to Acy. He said there is a major focus on manufacturers with “high-dollar investments and higher wages."
River Ridge Deputy Director Devin Hillsdon-Smith noted at Monday's meeting that the commerce center can essentially be divided into "four separate business parks," including logistics/manufacturing, the office park, the mega site and the rail service area of Charlestown.
Acy described the need to adjust marketing in River Ridge "based on what is going on in the world."
“The dynamics are changing with things going on in the world economy, supply chain issues and re-shoring manufacturing to the United States — that provides a lot of opportunities for not just us, but Southern Indiana in particular,” he said.
There is a “tremendous amount of activity” occurring in River Ridge, Acy said, and there are several pending purchase agreements, which could be closed in the next three or four months.
