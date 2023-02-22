JEFFERSONVILLE — The River Ridge Development Authority board voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to continue negotiations on the sale of 619 acres of land to an undisclosed buyer.
Due to a nondisclosure agreement, the potential buyer and what the land will be used for cannot be revealed at this time. It will either be used for commercial or industrial use.
River Ridge plans to sell the land for over $43 million. The 619 acres are part of an original 1,500-acre site that's been parceled out.
Authority officials predicted that the potential buyers of the 619 acres could announce who they are in early to mid-April.
“We will be diminishing the likelihood of getting to a successful closing to not continue to maintain that confidentiality,” said Greg Fifer, RRDA’s general counsel and attorney. “There’ll be a public announcement of who the developer is and we can celebrate that at an appropriate time.”
During the meeting, the authority also voted to enter negotiations for the sale of a 47-acre plot of land on the Charlestown side of River Ridge.
This new development will be near the southeast corner of the intersection of Ind. 62 and Jim Lewis Avenue. The selling price will be negotiated, but for now it will be selling at $110,000 per acre.
“Private development sites within River Ridge continue to be in high demand,” said RRDA Executive Director Jerry Acy. “The board’s approval of another land sale is proof-positive that our focus to build out the local infrastructure is paying off and building a brighter future for southern Indiana by attracting new business and economic opportunities for the surrounding communities at the same time.”
To date, RRDA has invested about $150 million into the local infrastructure, including thoroughfares, wastewater treatment and water, electrical and communications facilities. The organization plans to invest another $200 million over the next decade.
