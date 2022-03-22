CLARK COUNTY — The River Ridge Development Authority has agreed to fund improvements at wastewater treatment plants in Jeffersonville and Charlestown.
The board voted Monday to approve two memorandums of agreement to commit one-time contributions of $12 million toward the new $42 million treatment plant in Charlestown and $12 million toward the $40 million expansion of the North Wastewater Treatment Plant at River Ridge Commerce Park in Jeffersonville.
The majority of River Ridge’s funding of the wastewater treatment plants will come from a planned bond issuance up to $30 million, which was approved by the RRDA at Tuesday’s meeting.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the projects will support not just the commerce park but the broader community as the area faces growth.
“It’s beneficial to the community as a whole and other developments that take place, including other industrial parks, businesses and new residential developments,” he said.
The Charlestown Sewer Board voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the River Ridge agreement and accept the $12 million. However, the Jeffersonville Sewer Board is expected to present an agreement with modified terms at Thursday’s special meeting.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, who is also a member of the RRDA, said the contribution from River Ridge is “absolutely huge.”
“This probably is the biggest single contribution that the City of Charlestown has ever received from an external funding agency,” she said.
The city’s current wastewater treatment plant has capacity for 2 million gallons a day, it currently uses about half of that, Hodges said. As development continues in River Ridge, the Charlestown area is seeing substantial growth, Hodges said.
The new treatment plant will double the capacity to 4 million gallons a day, and it will be a “state of the art facility to replace the mess that’s there,” Hodges said. It will support residential growth and industrial/commercial developments in the Charlestown area.
“Charlestown is experiencing record amounts of residential growth that’s going to continue,” Hodges said.
The Jeffersonville wastewater treatment project will also serve a "sizable population" of Charlestown residents who are served by the plant, she said.
The City of Charlestown has allocated $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars and $800,000 from the city’s capital trust fund for the construction of the new plant. Remaining funds of $5 million from the city’s 2019 sale of its water plant to Indiana American Water and bond issuances are also expected to fund the wastewater treatment plant.
River Ridge funded the initial 30%, or $575,000 of the wastewater treatment design costs, and the Charlestown city council voted in October to use $2.3 million in ARP funds for the remaining design costs.
A request for $5 million for Charlestown’s wastewater treatment plant is included in the local plan for the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) plan. However, the funding allocations for specific READI projects have not yet been determined.
If Charlestown is awarded the READI grant, that will leave $17.9 million left in funding, Hodges said, and the city will continue to look for other funding opportunities, Hodges said.
“We’ll have over half of the build funded through external funding and grant opportunities without having to bond the full amount, which ultimately saves ratepayers money,” Hodges said.
The Charlestown City Council voted in 2021 to raise the city’s sewer rate to support the sewer department and the treatment plant project. The rate was raised by 47.9% in late 2021, bringing monthly payments for residents using 4,000 gallons a month from $35.38 to $52.48. The rate was raised again at the start of the year by 11.39%, bringing payments to $58.46.
Hodges said the rate change in 2021 was the first time in 16 years ratepayers had seen an increase, and she emphasizes that external funding opportunities will minimize rate increases.
The support from River Ridge and other funding sources will not “undo” the rate increases that have already taken place, but it “definitely buys us time to not have to do dramatic increases in the future,” she said.
“A rate analysis showed that every $5 million that we could find or cover, it would keep customers’ bills lower by $15 a month,” she said.
Hodges said the city is projected to complete the design phase of the project by the end of the year, bid out the project in January of 2023 and award bids in March or April of 2023.
The agreement approved by the RRDA calls for an immediate lifting of the Jeffersonville’s moratorium on new industrial customers for the River Ridge plant. The Jeffersonville Sewer Board adopted the moratorium in January, which extends until the city and River Ridge reach a funding agreement.
River Ridge’s agreement also includes terms stating that the sewer board “will not impose a future sewer ban, moratorium or allocation policy that applies to commercial and industrial development within the RRCC, unless required by law.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he is happy to see River Ridge’s commitment of $12 million, but he dislikes the terms approved Monday by the RRDA, saying “some of the language they used in their agreement does not protect the people of Jeffersonville.”
“Obviously we need their partnership to make this capacity viable for everyone, and we had already presented to the River Ridge board the terms that we were comfortable with,” Moore said. "Obviously they had it modified, and I directed our sewer board attorney to make out and prepare new terms.”
A new agreement will be proposed at a special meeting of the Jeffersonville Sewer Board at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Moore. He declined to go into the specifics of his disagreement with River Ridge’s terms, but he noted the capacity freeze at the wastewater plant will continue unless new terms are reached.
“I would anticipate lifting the sewer capacity ban now in place at River Ridge contingent on their approval of our document,” Moore said. "This going back and forth and back and forth has to stop.”
Acy said he “certainly hopes we’re able to reach an agreement on the final terms and conditions and go ahead and move forward.”
The expansion of the Jeffersonville wastewater treatment plant in River Ridge will support industries and businesses in the Jeffersonville section of the commerce park, in addition to 10,000 acres outside River Ridge.
The project will double capacity of the treatment plant, bringing it to about 6 million gallons a day.
In 2021, the Jeffersonville City Council approved the use of $7 million in ARP funds toward the plant expansion. Moore said the city is also seeking $20 million in funding from the state, which could potentially include $5 million from the READI grant.
Moore said expansion will not involve rate increases for Jeffersonville residents. The design phase is complete, and he hopes to bid out contracts in the summer.
