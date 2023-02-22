JEFFERSONVILLE – The River Ridge Development Authority board voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to sell 619 acres of land to an undisclosed buyer.
Due to a nondisclosure agreement, the buyer cannot be revealed at this time as well as what the land will be used for. At the moment it will either be used for commercial or industrial use.
River Ridge will be selling the land for over $43 million. By River Ridge standards, the 619 acres will not be a mega site. The usual mega site for River Ridge is around 1,500 acres.
Authority officials predicted that the buyers of the 619 acres will announce who they are in early to mid-April.
“We will be diminishing the likelihood of getting to a successful closing to not continue to maintain that confidentiality,” said Greg Fifer, RRDA’s general counsel and attorney. “There’ll be a public announcement of who the developer is and we can celebrate that at an appropriate time.”
Also during the meeting, the authority voted to enter negotiations for the sale of a 47-acre plot of land on the Charlestown side of River Ridge.
This new development will be located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Ind. 62 and Jim Lewis Avenue. The selling price will be negotiated, but for now it will be selling at $110,000 per acre.
“Private development sites within River Ridge continue to be in high demand,” said RRDA Executive Director Jerry Acy. “The board’s approval of another land sale is proof positive that our focus to build out the local infrastructure is paying off and building a brighter future for southern Indiana by attracting new business and economic opportunities for the surrounding communities at the same time.”
To date, RRDA has invested about $150 million into the local infrastructure, including thoroughfares, wastewater treatment and water, electrical and communications facilities. The organization plans to invest another $200 million over the next decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.