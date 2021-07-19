JEFFERSONVILLE — The River Ridge Development Authority approved two resolutions to allow Executive Director Jerry Acy to negotiate the sale of land within the River Ridge Commerce Center (RRCC) to industrial or commercial prospects.
The first resolution involves the sale of approximately 15 acres at the intersection of Logistics Avenue and Trey Street. The potential purchaser plans to construct an industrial facility consisting of at least 150,000 square feet.
The second resolution involves the sale of approximately 30 acres on International Drive near Salem Road. The potential purchaser would construct an industrial facility consisting of approximately 500,000 square feet.
With sale prices of $100,000 per acre, the land deals would generate $4.5 million in funding for the RRDA. The funding would be used for operations and further development to attract companies and jobs to Southern Indiana.
To date this year, River Ridge has announced eight potential land sales totaling approximately 200 acres for new development. Those sales, including the agreements approved at the July board meeting, would generate approximately $19 million to support operations and continued development activity at River Ridge and add about 2.3 million to 2.6 million square feet of industrial real estate.
“It’s incredible to have this much interest in growth at River Ridge so early in the year,” Acy said. “Our pipeline of potential projects is as strong as it’s ever been. It’s important that we keep expanding and improving our infrastructure so we’re supporting our tremendous development activity and the job growth that’s already happening and on the horizon.”
During the Monday meeting, the RRDA also approved a resolution to plan improvements to Patrol Road, from Executive Drive north. The authority approved a contract not to exceed $52,750 with Strand Associates Inc. for design services for improvements of 2,100 linear feet of or roadway. The contract includes a topographic survey, an engineering design, permitting and bidding services, and construction administration required to construct the roadway improvements.
