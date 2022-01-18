CLARK COUNTY — The River Ridge Development Authority has approved five potential land sales that would bring in companies focused on industrial developments and medical research.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the RRDA unanimously approved resolutions to sell nearly 125 acres of land in the River Ridge Commerce Center, which is a record number of potential transactions to be approved in a single month.
The potential purchasers remain confidential as the board prepares to enter negotiations. The land sales include properties in both Jeffersonville and Charlestown:
- Approximately 1.5 acres on Jacobs Way in Jeffersonville for potential construction of research and development headquarters for a medical device company. The size of the building has not been determined.
- Approximately 43.49 acres at Highway 62 and Jim Lewis Avenue in Charlestown for potential construction of an industrial facility consisting of approximately 600,000 square feet.
- Approximately 41.66 acres at Highway 62 and Miami Trail in Charlestown for potential construction of an industrial facility consisting of approximately 600,000 square feet.
- Approximately 19.15 acres in the vicinity of Miami Trail in Charlestown for potential construction of an industrial facility consisting of approximately 290,000 square feet.
- Approximately 19.13 acres in the vicinity of Miami Trail in Charlestown for potential construction of an industrial facility consisting of approximately 200,000 square feet.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said it is “encouraging” to see these possible land sales move forward.
“It just shows that there’s a tremendous amount of activity not just in River Ridge but in the region, and a lot of that is being driven by supply chain issues,” he said. “A lot of companies are repositioning where their distribution sites are going, where their production facilities are going inside the United States to alleviate this issue of supplies and goods getting to the general public and manufacturers and process and contractors and all that.”
Acy described the work that goes into land sales, including clearing land and improving infrastructure such as roads and wastewater.
“We make a commitment that we get the infrastructure in place to meet their schedule that they will agree to sign off on a purchase agreement, and typically we have development obligations on our part to go put the infrastructure in to meet their schedule, and they have a development obligation to start construction and get their building completed in a certain period of time,” Acy said.
Acy said River Ridge is still in discussion with the City of Jeffersonville regarding funding of the north wastewater treatment plant, located in the commerce park. A couple of weeks ago, the Jeffersonville Sewer Board unanimously agreed to halt new industrial customers until a funding agreement to expand the facility is reached.
The City of Jeffersonville is hoping for the RRDA to support $12 million of the $36 million expansion of the plant, as the News and Tribune previously reported. Acy said River Ridge could possibly use funds from future bond issuance to support the project.
“That’s one of the things we’ll be discussing, whether or not we’ll get to use any of those funds to assist with the treatment plant,” he said.
In December, the RRDA also approved a resolution to negotiate a land sale of about 600 acres, which would be the largest land sale in its history.
Devin Hillsdon-Smith, deputy director of River Ridge, said it’s “noteworthy” that four out of five of the potential developments will be located in Charlestown.
“This is all going to be vertical construction all along Highway 62, so the citizens of Charlestown are going to be able to see the development and see the progress,” he said.
