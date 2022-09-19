JEFFERSONVILLE — At this month’s meeting of the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA), the board of directors approved several contracts, totaling almost $10 million, to further enhance local infrastructure in and around the River Ridge Commerce Center (RRCC).
Highlights of the action Monday include:
• $9,723,760 for the construction of a three-lane curb and gutter roadway (Penny Martin Lane), starting at 2nd Street and continuing to the railroad crossing north of Miami Trail, and ending at the existing 12th Street.
• More than $35,000 to build new sheltered bus stop locations and sidewalks to provide more effective employee and pedestrian accessibility.
“We are working hard to build a world class industrial park here in Southern Indiana,” said Jerry Acy, RRDA Executive Director. “To make it happen, we need top-notch infrastructure that meets the demands of today and positions the region for growth.
"The board’s latest action is proof positive that River Ridge is committed to doing just that by helping our business partners, their employees, our neighbors and the entire community have the necessary footing to build an even brighter future.”
To date, RRDA has invested approximately $135 million into the surrounding infrastructure, including roadways, wastewater treatment and water capacity, electricity and cable and telecom services.
The River Ridge Development Authority manages the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and office park established in 1998 to replace lost economic activity from the closure of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.
The Authority has invested more than $150 million to redevelop about 25% of the Center. River Ridge is home to more than 60 companies, such as Amazon, Bose, Collins Aerospace, Enjoy Life Foods, Medline, Optum and HempRise.
Onsite employment totaled more than 10,400 in 2021, and the Center produced a total of $2.5 billion in economic output and supported more than 18,000 regional jobs.
The investments and growth at River Ridge recently earned the RRDA the International Economic Development Council’s Gold Award for Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.