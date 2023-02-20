JEFFERSONVILLE – The River Ridge Development Authority will vote on two resolutions authorizing executions of purchase agreements for over 660 acres of land during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The authority board will consider agreements to sell 619 acres of land and 46.958 acres to undisclosed buyers. The projects remain confidential until the agreements are finalized. Since board members will be voting on purchase agreements, they are not guaranteed sales.
“It’s a company that would be a good fit as far as diversity in the different industrial sectors,” said Jerry Acy, River Ridge Development Authority executive director. “We’re always looking for diversity in the company mix that we have at River Ridge. We’re excited about that possibility.”
River Ridge has also announced updates on other developments that have been in the works.
Exterior walls have been installed on Gateway 1000, which is a project that is over 1 million square feet. When it is finished it will be in the top three largest buildings at River Ridge, next to Amazon and Medline.
“By continuing to place special emphasis on improvement and modernization, the River Ridge Commerce Center is quickly becoming a go-to destination for businesses of all sizes and industries to open up shop – right here in southern Indiana,” Acy said. “We are proud to work with several nationally renowned site developers, including VanTrust Real Estate, to construct industry-leading facilities that attract new business, new jobs and promote future improvements to the Commerce Center and the surrounding communities.”
The building will have 100 dock doors and a ceiling height of 40 feet, and it is expected to be finished this summer.
Also at River Ridge, Platform Real Estate Group has announced that the group has been constructing a new industrial development since last November.
Currently it is going by the name Tract 29B and will be a Class A rear dock development that will feature a building depth of 320 feet, 69 loading docks, 185 feet in truck court depth, a 36-foot clearing height, 69 tractor-trailer spaces, 180 current employee parking spaces, 32 future employee parking spaces, and two exterior galvanized steel stairs with an adjacent ramp for pedestrian access.
“Platform Real Estate Group is committed to delivering long-term assets that serve as critical infrastructure to supply, assemble, and manufacture products and provide services across the United States,” said Tom Jones, co-founder of Platform Real Estate Group and president of Thornton Capital. “We are excited about the prospects in our local community and more broadly throughout the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.