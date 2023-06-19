CLARK COUNTY — Interest in River Ridge Commerce Park is "at an all-time high" as officials continue to negotiate sales and plan for future growth, according to River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy.
"We're busier now than ever," he said.
On Monday, the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) Board voted to move forward with sales negotiations on two lots in the park. The potential buyers of the industrial sites have not been announced at this time.
The lots include a 14.5-acre site at Paul Garrett Ave in Jeffersonville and one 30-acre site at Miami Trail and Highway 62 in Charlestown.
"We're thankful we can move those smaller sites and bring in new investment and new jobs," Acy said.
River Ridge has sites available ranging from five acres to its 1,100-acre "mega site." Acy noted that the importance of offering smaller lots for future development.
In a Monday news release, he said River Ridge is "growing quickly and thoughtfully."
“These are important spaces for the park and for the community with tremendous potential, and site selectors and real estate developers have taken notice," Acy said.
Josh Staten, director of business development and community relations at River Ridge, said 54 projects are in the pipeline at River Ridge.
So far this year, there have already been 20 site visits to the commerce park compared to a total of 15 for the entirety of 2022, and three more visits are scheduled in the next week.
The RRDA is in the process of updating its strategic plan to prepare for future growth in River Ridge, and the RRDA intends to invest $200 million in the next decade to improve infrastructure.
According to the news release, the commerce park generated $43.6 million in tax revenue last year for the state and local communities.
