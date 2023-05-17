CHARLESTOWN – The River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution to simplify the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the now-shuttered Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown.
“Alongside our local appointing authorities (Clark County, Charlestown, Jeffersonville and Utica), we are proud to offer a world-class business and industrial park – right here in Southern Indiana – that encourages companies of all sizes to open, relocate and expand their business operations,” RRDA Executive Director Jerry Acy said. “The Board’s approval, in partnership with the City of Charlestown, exemplifies our shared commitment to preserving our past and building our future.”
When the U.S. Army conveyed its shuttered ammunition plant property to the RRDA in 1998, the River Ridge Commerce Center was born. More than two decades later, RRDA has vastly exceeded its initial goal to replace the lost economic value previously generated by the plant. In 2022 alone, RRDA was the catalyst to more than $2.7 billion in economic output, according to the River Ridge Economic Impact Analysis.
The Reuse Plan Confirmatory approved Tuesday clearly and simply outlines development requirements agreed upon by the RRDA and the City of Charlestown.
“I am committed to proving that there’s never been a better time to choose Charlestown,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. “Our city, friends, neighbors and business community have benefited mightily from the ever-expanding River Ridge Commerce Center (RRCC), and I believe it is imperative we work together to ensure better jobs and brighter futures for the people of Charlestown and future generations.”
Of note, River Ridge generated $43.6 million in total tax revenue for state and local entities in 2022. That number is only growing, as is the impact RRCC has on its communities. Over the next decade, the RRDA plans to invest approximately $200 million in local infrastructure improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.