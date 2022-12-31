JEFFERSONVILLE — Infrastructure investments, creating new jobs and talks of new industrial construction were some of the biggest accomplishments of the year for the River Ridge Commerce Center.
Restructuring of the staff and adding new positions started right before 2021 ended and finished in the first half of 2022.
“The basic organizational structure prior to the change, I’m the executive director and outside of maintenance and water operations personnel, everybody was basically reporting directly to me,” said Jerry Acy, executive director for the River Ridge Development Authority. “In conjunction with the personnel committee, we developed a new organizational chart and basically set up two positions to divide up responsibilities.”
As a result of the reorganization, the Authority created a chief director of engineering and operations, held by Marc Hildenbrand, and director of business and external affairs, held by Josh Staten.
Hildenbrand’s position will be responsible for coordinating engineering and construction projects. Staten handles all the business developments and the marketing side of the projects; he also is in charge of legislative issues and coordinating the lobbying efforts according to Acy.
“To me, that was probably the most significant achievement as far as getting that organizational plan in place,” Acy said. “We feel good about the way that’s working and we feel like it’s going to be a good model for the next 10 to 15 years.”
During 2022, River Ridge was approved for $27.5 million for infrastructure investments for thoroughfares, wastewater treatment and water, electrical and communications facilities. The River Ridge Development Authority committed $12 million each to Charlestown and Jeffersonville to expand the wastewater treatment plant capacity.
“That was a major achievement,” Acy said. “I’m glad that we were able to allocate those resources because you’re basically out of business if you can’t provide wastewater treatment services or other utility infrastructure.”
More infrastructure plans were announced during the year with $200 million to invest for the next decade. River Ridge companies were also able to add over 600 jobs during the year.
Looking forward to 2023, the Authority will have road and utility projects that will carry over into the new year and water treatment plans.
The Authority will be working on new road and water sewer projects in Charlestown as well as demolition projects in the city.
“Another major accomplishment for us, we are in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources,” Acy said. “They provide the water system to River Ridge and we operate that system for DNR, we have for over nine years.”
The DNR own water treatment facilities and wells all over the state.
River Ridge has been negotiating with DNR for a long term water supply agreement, the negotiations were completed this year. From this agreement, DNR will supply 20 million gallons of water to River Ridge for 50 years and they have a 20 year operating agreement to operate the wells as a treatment plant.
“We feel like that was critical so that we can ensure that we provide the quality water in a large enough capacity to accommodate any big water users that might negotiate or recruit to River Ridge,” Acy said.
Alongside this agreement, River Ridge will be working with DNR to expand the supply like capacity with the new wells that are under construction. Construction for that project will start early next year.
