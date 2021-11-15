CLARK COUNTY — Meeting for the first time in the group’s new building on Monday, the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) approved three potential land transactions in the River Ridge Commerce Center that could generate more than $6.14 million in funding.
The potential buyers remain anonymous until the agreements are finalized within 60 days, but each plans to use the land for industrial facilities. RRDA agreed to sell the land, totally 55.8 acres, at $110,000 per acre for each agreement.
One company is looking at a 15.5 acre piece of land on Logistics Avenue. The industrial facility at this site would take up 200,000 sq. ft. A company looking at 25.6 acres on Salem Road would use 300,000 sq. ft. for construction and industrial building.
The last agreement authorized by the board was for 14.7 acres at the intersection of International Drive and Logistics Avenue. This company plans to build five buildings on this plot of land that would total 170,000 square feet.
These smaller portions of land being sold are leftover parcels in between larger land agreements, according to RRDA Executive Director Jerry Acy, “Which is what we had planned to do.”
RRDA depends on this revenue from land sales to keep operating, according to Acy. This $6.14 million will be used for operations and development to attract companies and jobs to the area, according to an RRDA news release.
The 60-day period of negotiation for the agreement is to ensure that there is a development plan in place for the company to start and complete construction.
“We don’t just want to sell the land and it just sit there,” Acy said, “because we got too much demand for the land out here.”
Acy said that the demand for land has been high in the last couple months, having multiple bids on the same site which he said does not happen very often.
The RRDA also approved the submission of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Public Works Grant application on Monday.
If received, the grant funds would go towards adding a new 20-inch water pipe in the commerce center to add additional capacity.
“We’ve got new companies coming in that will be requiring a lot of water,” Acy said. “We operate the water system here so we gotta be sure we’re able to supply water.”
The total cost of the project is over $7.1 million dollars, and the grant application is for $3 million. The EDA requires at least a 50% local match.
The RRDA is applying for a public works grant because the water system is being improved and expanded in order to create economic development and job opportunities, according to the resolution.
