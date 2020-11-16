JEFFERSONVILLE — Major infrastructure upgrades are in store for River Ridge Commerce Center to help with the continued expansion of the business park.
The River Ridge Development Authority approved during its monthly meeting $8.4 million in projects. According to a news release issued by River Ridge, the plans include:
• A $596,168 contract with Temple & Temple Excavating & Paving Inc. for the widening of International Drive, from the intersection of Ind. 265 north to Corporate Drive. This project involves constructing additional travel lanes in both directions to improve movement throughout the development and will include concrete pavement and subgrade underdrains.
• A $7.258 million contract with Caldwell Tanks Inc. to construct two elevated, two million-gallon water storage tanks at different locations within the RRCC. This project will provide current and future customers with a reliable water source throughout the development.
• An hourly contract with HWC Engineering, not-to-exceed $575,000, to provide inspection services upon completion of the two elevated water tanks constructed by Caldwell Tanks.
“This is a time of significant investment for the River Ridge Development Authority,” said Jerry Acy, executive director of the RRDA, in the news release. “The Commerce Center has been recognized for the critical work we’re doing to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the Louisville-Southern Indiana area. In order to keep doing that work, the RRDA must keep investing in infrastructure that will support the expansion and the future development of the Center.”
About 30% of the River Ridge property has been developed backed by an investment of about $120 million by the RRDA. That investment has spurred job creation as more than 60 industries and businesses have opened inside the Clark County commerce park.
Officials said that about $315 million in infrastructure investment will be needed over the next two decades at River Ridge. According to the RRDA, the commerce park was estimated to have produced a total of $2.5 billion in economic output while supporting more than 16,900 regional jobs in 2019.
“We’re making great strides, and our investment must continue to bring additional employers to the Center,” Acy said.
