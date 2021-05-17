JEFFERSONVILLE — Coming off a record year for private construction investment, the River River Development Authority appears to be on the cusp of adding another major business.
On Monday, the authority board authorized its executive directory, Jerry Acy, to negotiate an agreement to sell 30 acres in the commerce park to a “confidential industrial/commercial prospect.”
The authorization came after an executive session regarding the potential deal. No further information about the prospect was revealed, but the board authorized selling the property at $100,000 per acre. If all 30 acres were sold at that price, it would be a $3 million deal.
“As we know, this will put them into the due diligence phase, at which point we will finalize the land sale,” said Devin Hillsdon-Smith, deputy director of the River Ridge Development Authority, during the brief comments made during discussion of the authorizing resolution at the public meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, Hillsdon-Smith said River Ridge bested the previous top year for private construction by $50 million. According to River Ridge's annual report, which was provided during the meeting, the commerce center saw $143 million invested by private developers in construction projects in 2020.
And with the continued growth at River Ridge, ensuring the reliability of infrastructure and utilities is essential. The board took another step Monday toward solidifying water service by approving a pair of resolutions related to supply and maintenance.
The board approved a 50-year agreement with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources along with a four-year contract with the state for water operations and maintenance.
David Lewis, general counsel for the authority board, said the entity will “execute agreements with DNR for a 50-year water supply contract which reserves 20 million gallons per day for River Ridge use over the next 50 years.”
In a third resolution, the board OKd a professional services deal with Louisville Water Company for the organization to serve as a subcontractor for water operations and maintenance.
Also during Monday's meeting, which was in-person for the first time in several months due to the pandemic, the board authorized the refinancing a series of bonds from 2015 and 2016 to capitalize on better interest rates.
Board member Phil McCauley said depending on the new rates, River Ridge could save between $1 million and $1.8 million by refinancing the bonds.
The board also received a copy of the annual report, which highlighted some of River Ridge's activities in 2020. It showed that the pandemic didn't slow down the progress of the commerce center, as River Ridge was credited by an outside consulting group as having generated more than $42.7 million in local and state tax revenue as well as $2.5 billion in economic output for the region.
“Through its continued economic development activities and investments in infrastructure development, the River Ridge Development Authority helped expand employment in the commerce center from approximately 650 in 2006 to over 10,500 in 2020. This is a testament to the long, hard work from staff and partners,” the development authority board president, Mark Robinson, wrote in a forward for the annual report.
“River Ridge generated more than $16 million in total operating revenues and invested more than $10 million in capital improvement projects to spur continued development.”
For more information, go to riverridgecc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.