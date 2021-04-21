CHARLESTOWN — The River Ridge Development Authority has reached a partnership agreement with OmniTRAX, one of the fastest-growing private railroad and transportation-management companies in North America.
Under the new agreement, the Denver-based company will further develop the RRDA’s rail infrastructure at the River Ridge Commerce Center. Additionally, OmniTRAX will work closely with River Ridge staff and local partners to attract major employers and new industries to Southern Indiana.
“Proper infrastructure and connectivity across urban and rural areas is essential for economic growth,” said Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton. “The state’s business friendly environment, tremendous workforce and significant rail traffic are among the top reasons rail companies are choosing to expand their businesses in Indiana.”
“OmniTRAX is a well-respected railroad operator and transportation company that will be a great partner as we continue to take River Ridge to the next level,” said River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy. “River Ridge and the entire region will benefit from its depth of resources, strong rail and logistics expertise, and national economic development network. This new partnership will open up the Commerce Center for new and expanded development and bring new jobs to our community.”
“Nationwide, our customers place high value on strategic locations and collaborative local partners, and the River Ridge Commerce Center delivers both,” said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. “We are excited the park’s leadership and local officials selected OmniTRAX to help transform the community, and we are eager to get to work.”
The River Ridge Commerce Center has become one of the nation’s premier business and industrial parks. Located on 6,000 acres along the Ohio River in Southern Indiana, River Ridge is an economic driver for the region, attracting top-tier employers and well-paying jobs to the community. River Ridge is home to more than 60 firms with over 10,500 workers.
With about 4,000 acres of River Ridge still available for development, River Ridge can accommodate projects ranging from 1 acre to 1,400 acres in its dedicated megasite. River Ridge’s central location and world-class amenities make it a preferred site for dozens of companies, representing sectors such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, information technology, life sciences and logistics.
OmniTRAX, an affiliate of The Broe Group, operates more than 20 rail systems in North America and offers transportation and supply-chain management solutions. Its new agreement with River Ridge will allow the company to connect existing customers and new prospects with a centralized hub that will serve the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast markets.
River Ridge’s rail system connects directly with CSX Railroad and rail connections to the entire country. With its location along the Ohio River, it is also easily accessible by almost every form of transportation, and lies within minutes of four interstates (I-71, I-64, I-65 and I-265), Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville. It is within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population.
“OmniTRAX and CSX have a proven history of rail carload growth in the eastern United States,” said CSX Senior Vice President of Marketing Farrukh Bezar. “OmniTRAX’s hyper local rail development focus coupled with the reach of the CSX franchise is a valuable rail differentiator for the River Ridge Commerce Center and the surrounding communities who will benefit from new, higher-paying jobs as a result.”
“As we continue our mission to grow business, One Southern Indiana is excited to welcome to the region a new partner in economic development,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, the local economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties. “OmniTRAX boosts the credibility of River Ridge and its ability to meet the needs of its tenants by enhancing the rail service and connectivity to our infrastructure grid. We are thrilled to celebrate this partnership and look forward to many future economic successes.”
“Charlestown eagerly welcomes OmniTrax, and we are thrilled to have a company with such a stellar reputation joining our community,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, who serves on the River Ridge Development Authority board. “I look forward to the development opportunities that will boost not only the economic well-being of our residents but also will bolster the entire region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.