During its monthly meeting, the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) on Monday authorized Executive Director Jerry Acy to negotiate a sale of 74.2 acres of undeveloped land within the River Ridge Commerce Center (RRCC) to an industrial developer. The potential purchaser will remain undisclosed during negotiations.
The land is located at the northeast corner of Paul Garrett Avenue and International Drive, according to a news release issued by RRDA. The interested firm has indicated it intends to build one or more industrial buildings on the property totaling between 800,000 to 1 million square feet.
With a sale price of $90,000 per acre, the land deal would generate over $6.6 million in funding for RRDA. The funding would be used for operations and further development to attract companies and jobs to Southern Indiana.
“We are excited about the opportunity to bring more jobs and economic development to Southern Indiana,” Acy said. “The River Ridge Development Authority remains committed to attracting top developers and companies to our growing community.”
Duke Energy selects River Ridge for Site Readiness Program
During the meeting, the RRDA staff reported that Duke Energy has selected a parcel at River Ridge Commerce Center among four Indiana locations to participate in Duke’s annual Site Readiness Program. The River Ridge site is located on 175 acres, just off Indiana Highway 62 in Charlestown.
The Site Readiness program has been recognized as one of the nation’s top utility economic development programs. Since 2008, Duke Energy has helped secure more than 31,000 jobs and a total capital investment of more than $7.5 billion.
“It’s an honor to be selected for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program,” Acy said. “We are excited to work alongside a company that shares our commitment to improve and grow Indiana’s economy.”
As part of the program, nationally recognized site selection firm Site Selection Group will evaluate and provide recommendations for how River Ridge can continue to attract jobs and businesses. By participating in this program, River Ridge will receive $10,000 from Duke Energy to implement recommendations. Additionally, Duke Energy will promote River Ridge nationwide to companies interested in expanding or relocating.
“Economic development is a team sport,” Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy, said. “So, we work closely over the long term with our local and regional economic development partners to help bring about lasting economic improvements for each community.”
