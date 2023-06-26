JEFFERSONVILLE — River Ridge Development Authority Monday afternoon gave its approval to proceed with negotiations for the sale of 110 acres to an unidentified buyer.
Each acre will be sold at $110,000 the approximate total price for the whole sale will be $12,100,000.
This buyer will develop an industrial commercial business if they choose to go with the purchase.
The board voted unanimously for Jerry Acy, River Ridge Development Authority’s executive director, to negotiate the sale.
River Ridge did not say if this development is on the Jeffersonville or Charlestown side of the industrial field.
The potential buyer of the land has not been announced because they are in a nondisclosure agreement with River Ridge.
“We still have to negotiate the developmental obligations and get more detail on the number of jobs and the amount of investments,” Acy said. “The company would have to make some commitments about their time and their investments and number of jobs.”
Some obligations that would have to be negotiated are building infrastructure and road improvements for the new company.
River Ridge has 6,000 acres of land for projects as small as 1 acre up to 1,400 acres.
Last year it produced $2.746 billion in economic output, generated $43.6 million in total tax revenue and approved eight potential land sales.
