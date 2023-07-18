JEFFERSONVILLE — The River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) Board continues to provide a foundation for developers and businesses to build on success, voting to adopt updated development standards on the ever-expanding Charlestown portion (north end) of the River Ridge Commerce Center (RRCC).
“We’re building on our best year yet,” River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said. The RRDA works with Clark County, Jeffersonville and Charlestown governments to streamline development processes, establishing the Midwest’s premier business park in the heart of southern Indiana.
Updated development standards can be found on the RRCC website.
“With five months left in the year, we’ve already hosted 150 percent more site visits as compared to all of last year,” Acy said. RRCC saw a total of 15 site visits in 2022. There have been a record-setting 23 visits so far this year, with many focused on the north end of the business park.
This interest and investment will return to the surrounding communities. In 2022, River Ridge generated $43.6 million in total tax revenue – employing more than 11,800 people – and an economic output of $2.746 billion. To help fuel this ongoing growth, RRDA plans to invest $200 million in local infrastructure improvements over the next decade.
