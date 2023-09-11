They met at the river Saturday with one objective – to leave the banks of the Ohio cleaner than they found them.
It’s clear they succeeded even though the final count isn’t in. As of Monday evening, the tally was:
● At least 2,400 pounds of trash collected; 2,300 in Floyd and 1,000 in Clark
● 56 tires collected; 29 in Floyd; 27 in Clark
● 96 volunteers over all three sites; 61 in Floyd and 35 in Clark
What isn’t known yet is how much of what was collected was able to be recycled.
Ohio River Sweep 2023 in Clark and Floyd counties took place Saturday morning launching from three points: The New Albany Amphitheatre, Croghan Paddling launch in Clarksville and Ashland Park in Clarksville.
All morning volunteers plucked cans, plastic and other debris along with tires from the riverbanks and wooded areas behind the banks from which debris washes down to the river when the rain falls.
There was no question that tires are at the top of the list of troubling items that make their way into the waterways.
They’re heavy and awkward to move, and, as Chris Moore, director of Floyd County’s Stormwater Department, put it, “tires don’t biodegrade.”
Ed Siewert, Jeffersonville’s stormwater coordinator, knew about 20 bags of trash were pulled from the area behind the Croghan Boat Launch.
“It was a bunch of organizations coming together,” Siewert said. Was it successful? “Absolutely,” he responded.
The volunteers were of all ages and from many different areas including the JROTC students from New Albany High School, volunteers from the New Albany Boat Club, the CoastLove organization and many more.
Travis Elble, volunteer coordinator for Floyd County, echoed Siewert and Moore with an “absolutely” when asked if he was pleased with Saturday’s turnout and accomplishment. He also pointed out that the volunteers from the New Albany Boat Club made moving the big items on the river much easier for everyone involved.
The annual event is part of a multistate effort led by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, which works across six states. The Ohio River held the Number 1 or 2 endangered spot this year in the rankings of major watchdog groups monitoring U.S. waterways.
Sponsors for Saturday’s cleanup included Friends of the Ohio River Greenway, OHM Advisors, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, Heritage Engineering, Falls of the Ohio, Origin Park, the Town of Clarksville and the cities of New Albany and Jeffersonville.
