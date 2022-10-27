SOUTHERN INDIANA — More than 40 years ago, Vincent Lay immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan.
After working on cranes in shipping ports on the West Coast, Lay entered the restaurant business, rising through the ranks by doing about every task associated with the dining industry.
Lay eventually moved to the Midwest with his family and found a new home in Southern Indiana. He worked at and co-owned restaurants in communities including Salem and Corydon, earning enough to be able to retire at 65.
Raising two daughters with his wife, Lay’s venture to the U.S. has been a success. But until he signed up for English as a second language classes through River Valley Resources, there was one hurdle that Lay wasn’t able to clear — the language barrier.
Lay struggled to speak and understand English, even after his retirement.
“The most important thing is language,” Lay said.
At the age of 72, after five years with River Valley and its Indiana Adult Education program, Lay speaks fluent English. He likened being surrounded by people that he couldn’t communicate with to being almost blind.
“Right now my eyes are open,” Lay said.
Lay’s story is not an uncommon one. But despite the successes created through the bevy of occupational training and educational courses offered by River Valley and other Indiana Adult Education chapters, officials describe the network as being a hidden gem.
“A community is only as strong as its weakest link, so our job is to build up those links,” said Konnie McCollum, director of Indiana Adult Education for regions 9 and 10.
River Valley’s programming list is a long one. The nonprofit provides high school equivalency classes, college prep, employer-specific training, occupational training and apprenticeship opportunities.
River Valley offers certifications for Certified Nursing Assisting, OSHA-prep, ASVAB military prep and a pathway for manufacturing.
And thanks to state and federal grants, all of the programs are free.
“We want people to know if they have a need, if they haven’t graduated from high school or even if they have graduated from high school and they don’t know what to do next, we can help,” McCollum said.
“There are no income guidelines. There are no stipulations. Every person is welcome. We help a lot of second chance individuals.”
River Valley Resources has done extensive work in jails throughout Southern Indiana. At the Madison Correctional Facility, the organization has helped more than 500 women garner over 900 certifications. Over 1,700 women have earned at least one college credit, and McCollum said a recent study showed the recidivism rate for inmates at the facility who graduated from River Valley’s program is 8.9%.
“They’re now working citizens in nontraditional jobs for women,” McCollum said.
Those who have struggled with education in the past, or who have criminal records or other issues shouldn’t pass up the opportunities River Valley can provide them, she continued.
“If you’re a person who has multiple barriers, not only do we focus on your education, but we try to give you holistic support,” McCollum said. “We help you break down your barriers so that you can be successful."
People like Lay are also perfect candidates for River Valley’s ESL program, which is also a popular offering.
“We know there are so many new citizens in our communities and want to be that step that helps them acclimate and become productive citizens,” McCollum said.
River Valley partners with other organizations such as Southern Indiana Works and assists employers in finding workers. River Valley typically serves about 1,000 people annually, and most of its training programs take 10 weeks or less to complete.
River Valley has offices and classrooms in New Albany, Jeffersonville, Scottsburg, Corydon, Sellersburg and Salem. For more information, call 800-262-6017, or go to rivervalleyresources.com
