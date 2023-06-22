JEFFERSONVILLE — To raise money to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, Riverbend Senior Living held a Longest Day fundraiser on Wednesday as a part of the Alzheimer’s Association's nationwide event.
The Longest Day is a nationwide fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association that takes place on the summer solstice, which was Wednesday this year.
For Riverbend’s fundraiser, they had games, raffle baskets, food and entertainment provided by Terry Lee Ridley. They were able to raise over $800 to send to the Alzheimer's Association.
Southern Indiana is a part of the Kentucky Alzheimer's Association division. This region has 111 teams registered for the fundraiser. So far for the 2023 event, they have raised $84,000, though not all fundraisers have not occurred yet. They have a goal of $150,000.
Riverbend is a care facility that offers independent and assisted living, temporary stays and memory care. For more information, go to https://www.sonidaseniorliving.com/community/riverbend/
Since the summer solstice is the day with the most light, the Alzheimer’s Association chose that day to fight the darkness of the disease with this nationwide fundraiser.
“We’re excited for our community to be a part of it,” said Gregg Jackson, Riverbend’s executive director. “A lot of our vendors, our healthcare organizations, home health, our hospice organizations have taken part and brought baskets to raffle off to raise money.”
Not only is this event for people to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s but it is also to remember those who have been affected by the disease.
“There are people that remember them, that are compassionate and love them, especially their families,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of compassion and love for our residents that have that diagnosis and we just want to make sure they have a great quality of life and that they remember that we remember that they’re here.”
More die from Alzheimer’s than breast and prostate cancers combined and more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“It’s over 80,000 people a year (who are diagnosed with Alzheimer's),” said April Davidson, Magnolia Trails director at Riverbend. “It’s one in five people that can actually be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
Magnolia Trials is a part of Riverbend that specializes in memory care and provides individualized care for the resident living in the facility.
Alzheimer's not only affects the older population, more and more younger people are being diagnosed with some sort of dementia or Alzheimer’s, Davidson added.
Early symptoms of the disease are not being able to remember routine things such as how to get home or to other locations often frequented, not knowing family members' names and more, Davidson said.
Those looking to get help for someone living with the disease can reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association or an affiliated facility. To find help locally, go to https://www.alz.org/ and click on the “Local Resources” tab.
“What we will help them with is getting them acclimated, getting them activities that they can do; the more they do, the more that they’re able to keep their cognitive abilities longer,” Davidson said.
Exercise, brain activities and taking certain medications are some ways that can prolong the disease’s effects on the person.
The Alzheimer’s Association will also direct family members to support groups to teach them ways to help the family member who lives with the disease.
“It’s the long goodbye, and it’s very hard on our families,” Davidson said. “The community needs to be aware, so that they can help.”
