SOUTHERN INDIANA — In the future, contracts for RiverLink toll services providers (TSPs) will be separated, allowing for back office and customer service center services to be managed under a different contract than roadside services.
At Tuesday's virtual meeting, the Joint Board for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project approved a resolution allowing for the procurement of a new vendor to operate invoicing/billing, image review, payment processing, toll collections and customer service for RiverLink. The resolution means the Indiana Finance Authority can begin the process of requesting proposals for these services, which are now included under the main toll operations contract with Kapsch TrafficCom.
The joint board is the decision-making body for RiverLink, and it includes members from both Kentucky and Indiana government.
Kapsch TrafficCom operates the roadside services for RiverLink, including roadside equipment that captures license plate images. The operator's contract is to expire in 2023, by which point a new vendor for the customer service center and back office services would be in place.
"The separation of the services is a practice being used by more tolling systems," a RiverLink news release stated. "It offers increased competition, opens the process to more potential providers and results in greater checks and balances between the two. The separation allows each provider to focus on the services it does best and is expected to provide more flexibility for the tolling system."
The new vendor will be selected through a formal request for proposals, and proposals will be considered based on vendor pricing and qualifications, according to Stephanie McFarland, a spokesperson for the board.
In an emailed statement, McFarland also discussed the pandemic's effects in revenues. Tolling revenues decreased about 7 percent in March, and they were down 33 percent in April. May numbers have not been confirmed, but traffic has started to increase in recent weeks as the region has begun to reopen the economy, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.