LOUISVILLE — Refunds are being processed after a short-term issue with the operating system caused isolated payment issues for RiverLink on Thursday. A very small group of customers using auto-replenishment and some account payments were impacted.
About a dozen customers who use auto-replenishment saw multiple charges to their payment source on file, according to a news release issued by RiverLink on Friday.
Kapsch TrafficCom, the toll system provider, has identified those customers and representatives have contacted them directly or left a message with impacted customers. All payments and any associated charges will be refunded. It may take a few days for the refund to post to the payment source.
There was also a small number of payments applied to the wrong accounts, and those payments have been corrected.
The system issue, related to identifying information for transactions, was quickly identified and the payment system was temporarily closed for maintenance to correct the matter.
No action is needed by impacted customers. All transactions have been closely reviewed, refunds are being processed and proper payments have been applied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.