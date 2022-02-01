NEW ALBANY — Demolition of Riverview Tower, which was once a public housing facility, is still planned for the coming summer.
New Albany Housing Authority Executive Director Dave Duggins said that they are still awaiting permits before they can begin demolishing the 16-story building.
Duggins said that all of the former residents have been relocated from the building for at least seven months. There were 69 residents living in the building when the decision to demolish it was made.
The housing authority is in the process of posting an RFP, or request for proposal, seeking out demolition companies to take on the project.
Though Duggins said he does not have enough information about the project to have an exact time estimate, he does not foresee demolition taking longer than 15-20 days. Demolition includes both the dropping of the building and cleaning up the area to make it a “usable pad,” he said.
There has been no word as to what will be taking the place of Riverview Tower, at 500 Scribner Drive.
The decision to demolish the building, which is nearly 50 years old, came near the end of 2020, after the housing authority deemed it unsafe to house residents.
Outdated design, the occurrence of multiple fires and utility failures were the main reasons the housing authority made the decision to move forward with demolition.
The tower consists of 164 units, which Duggins told the News and Tribune in 2020 is too dense and the apartments are too small. The units only have one exit, adding to the danger of the continued fires that occurred in the building.
The housing authority also received funding in October to demolish public housing in the Beechwood neighborhood. The 114 units of barrack-style housing will be replaced with 83 units of single-family and duplex-style homes as well as single-family apartments.
