NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Housing Authority accepted a proposal Monday to demolish the Riverview Tower in New Albany and is prepared to begin this summer.
The former 16-story public housing building is being torn down because of concerns that the housing authority deemed the structure unsafe to house residents.
Indianapolis-based demolition contractor, Renascent, Inc., will be completing the project for New Albany, for over $1.3 million.
The director of the housing authority, Dave Duggins, said that it will be a normal mechanical demolition. There will be no implosion involved, Duggins said, as the chosen method is more cost effective and has a faster timeline.
Duggins said they expect to have crews on site in June or July and have demolition completed in the fall, which includes cleanup of the area.
The nearly 50-year-old building, at 500 Scribner Drive, is said by the housing authority to have an outdated design. The decision to demolish the tower came in 2020 after multiple fires and utility failures were observed in the building.
The tower’s 164 units were too dense and the apartments were too small, according to the housing authority. The 69 residents who lived in the tower have already been relocated.
There has yet to be any word as to what will take the place of Riverview Tower.
