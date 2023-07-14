SELLERSBURG - As part of the annual paving project, there will be some traffic detours residents need to be aware of next week. Both of these are one-day closures.
On Monday, Dreyer Lane will be closed at Utica Street for a pipe repair/replacement. To detour around the project, use East St. Joe to/from Ind. 60, or East St. Joe to US 31 through Speed.
On Tuesday, East St. Joe Road will be closed for two under road pipe replacements. One replacement will be under 1000 block of East St. Joe Road. The other will be where Alabama Avenue meets East St. Joe Road. To detour to/from, use Ind. 60 to Perry Crossing Road/Allentown Road or East St. Joe Road to Dreyer Lane.
