Democrat Keil Roark has announced his candidacy for Indiana’s House of Representatives in District 72.
Roark, a 50-year-old former Naval Engineering Officer (Seabee), and licensed Electrical Engineer, resides outside of Sellersburg in the city of New Albany with his wife and four children. Roark is hoping to challenge the Republican incumbent, Ed Clere, as a candidate for Indiana’s House of Representative 72 District.
“I am running for State Representative because I see a critical need in Indianapolis. We need a leader who will listen to our citizens, and work to be a problem-solver for our community – I am that candidate.”
Roark holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette and Master of Science in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He will also complete this May a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Speed School at the University of Louisville.
Roark wants to utilize his twenty-five years of expertise in the Automotive Industry as well as Automotive Engineer, Naval Officer, College Teacher, Former Floyd County Elections Precinct Inspector, Leader, Father, Husband and Christian for the betterment of House District 72.
“Listening to the citizens of our community, Indianapolis seems both distant and disconnected from the daily challenges they face,” Roark stated. “Instead of helping to improve education, and tackle critical topics such as climate change, or improving the quality of life and delivery of services in our state, our legislators are more focused on divisive personal agendas.”
Roark believes Indiana should focus more attention on technical education and college preparedness. This would enhance our local community college system and provide incentives for corporations to develop new technologies and production methods such as the development of electric vehicles.
“Indiana needs to be leading the nation in attracting advances for manufacturing and other technology-based businesses who work to create high-paying jobs, and provide solutions to climate challenges,” he said. “Our region is already a key industry leader in automotive technology and can benefit from additional focus on these initiatives.”
Roark also wants to address inflationary concerns at the state level by providing temporary relief measures. Targeted measures, such as property or sales tax reductions, as well as credits for childcare and related expenses would directly assist Hoosiers that are still struggling due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and those with limited incomes or resources.
“We have an opportunity to move Indiana and our region forward,” Roark stated. “We need leaders who are focused on bringing us together to do it.”
