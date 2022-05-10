Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series focusing on candidates who advanced to the November general election without facing an opponent in the primary.
NEW ALBANY — Keil Roark believes his moderate platform gives him a better chance of doing what no Democratic candidate has done since 2006 — win the District 72 state representative seat.
To do so, Roark will have to defeat the Republican who has held the position since 2008. Ed Clere bested two challengers in last week’s GOP primary, and heads into the November election with 14 years’ experience in Indianapolis.
But Roark touts his “reasoned approach” to issues ranging from guns to reproductive rights as his primary appeal to voters in the district, which encompasses New Albany, Georgetown and Lafayette in Floyd County.
“I think I have the moderate positions that the district will support,” Roark said. “I have a balanced approach to business and climate change, police and our veterans, and our teachers, that I think will win.”
Roark served as a Naval officer for 11 years, and has worked for over two decades in the private sector. He’s also taught as an adjunct professor at local colleges.
Guns
Roark supports the Second Amendment and concealed carry. But he said he has concerns about the permit-less carry bill approved this year by the General Assembly because of the potential dangers it could create for the public and law enforcement.
Abortion
Roark said he’s a Christian who isn’t “pro-abortion,” but he is pro-abortion rights. If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the General Assembly could be called into special session to consider changes to state law. Roark said he wouldn’t support ending a woman’s opportunity to have an abortion in Indiana.
“I just don’t see any value in overturning Roe v. Wade, but it sounds like it’s going to happen. And if it does happen, I will try to protect a woman’s right to choose.”
Veterans and law enforcement
More should be done to support law enforcement and to provide better services for veterans, Roark said.
In terms of police, Roark said some of the social movements in recent years have taken a toll on recruiting.
“I just know that police units and police organizations across the state are having a hard time getting personnel,” he said. “We don’t want a situation where someone calls 911 and they don’t get a police officer coming to their home because we don’t have enough police.”
Education
Indiana educators deserve more support, both financially and in terms of instruction, Roark said.
Educator pay should be increased to attract and retain quality teachers, he continued.
If elected, Roark said he would push for more STEM instruction and higher standards for pupils.
“I think a lot of that may be centered around the fact we don’t pay our teachers enough and we don’t support them enough in terms of the educational process,” Roark said.
Business and the economy
Roark wants more tax credits given to businesses that provide climate-friendly jobs and production. He would also seek to further limit carbon emissions and believes state legislators should do more to back initiatives that fight climate change.
“In Indiana, we need to recognize there’s a problem,” he said.
When it comes to the record inflation affecting Hoosiers, Roark said he would support short-term property tax cuts to ease the burden on taxpayers.
Roark added that health care access and infrastructure are other areas of importance to him.
It would be Roark’s first elected position if he wins the November race.
