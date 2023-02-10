Robbie Valentine arrested by Louisville police on strangulation charge

SOUTHERN INDIANA — News and Tribune news partner WAVE-3 TV reports Robbie Valentine, former Louisville Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police.
Valentine has led youth basketball camps in the Kentuckiana area and is a former Greater Clark County Schools board member.
According to WAVE-3 Valentine was charged on Thursday with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend following an argument.
WAVE-3 reports arrest papers show Valentine took the woman's phone from her and dumped her purse out into a sink, then threw her off a bed and started strangling her. The victim had pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising.
Valentine was booked into jail in Louisville and was in court Friday morning.
WAVE-3 reports a judge amended the charge to first degree strangulation and set Valentine’s bond at $25,000. He was ordered no contact with the victim.
Valentine is due back in court on Feb. 20.
