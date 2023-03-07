LOUISVILLE — A former University of Louisville basketball player pleaded guilty Monday to domestic violence charges.
Robbie Valentine was arrested in February on strangulation and assault charges for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend.
Valentine has led youth basketball camps in the Kentuckiana area and is a former Greater Clark County Schools board member.
An arrest report said Valentine and his girlfriend began arguing following a conversation about her moving out of Valentine’s residence.
Valentine was accused of taking her phone and dumping her purse out into a sink.
Police said Valentine then threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her.
On Monday, Valentine pleaded guilty to an assault/domestic violence minor injury charge.
The judge sentenced Valentine to a probated sentence of one year. If there are no other violations for two years, he will not serve any time.
