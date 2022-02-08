Floyd County Councilman Adam Roberts sent the following announcement after filing for re-election in the upcoming Republican primary.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your councilman. In my first term, I have worked hard to make sure every tax dollar was well spent. I’m proud to say Floyd County is in a great position financially. We are the fifth lowest property taxed county in the state and that rate has not changed since I’ve been on the council. We have a budget surplus of $4.4 million moving into 2022 and we have secured over $124 million combined dollars in the Legacy and Community foundations."
"Along with fiscal security we paved a record number of roads, expanded broadband connectivity, improved parks, and renovated the county jail. All without adding debt or raising taxes. In my second term, I’d like to focus on smart economic growth, sustainable revenue planning, local government transparency reform and continued infrastructure upgrades."
"I currently serve the Republican party as precinct committee chair for Lafayette 1. I also serve on the River Hills Economic Development board, the Legacy Foundation board, the Floyd County Solid Waste board, and the Personal Counseling Services Ambassador board."
"I’m an Account Executive for Schneider Electric and live in Floyds Knobs with my wife of 24 years (Laurie Roberts) and our 3 children (Grace, Christian & Jake). I volunteer as a youth league basketball coach and referee, I’m a member of the local Kiwanis International and Northside Christian church. I have been endorsed by: 9th District Republican party chairman Jamey Noel, Senator Kevin Boehnlein, Senator Ron Grooms, Sheriff Frank Loop, Recorder Lois Endris, Treasurer Steve Burks, Commissioner Tim Kamer, County Clerk Danita Burks, City Councilman Josh Turner and the Floyd County 2A."
"I will continue to put the citizens of Floyd County first, and I look forward to serving you in my next term. Please contact me with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you may have to help improve Floyd County. Email: adam.roberts@twc.com Phone: 812-903-0519 Facebook: Adam Roberts – Floyd County Council."
