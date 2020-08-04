SELLERSBURG — A student at Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg has tested positive for COVID-19, the school administration confirmed Tuesday.
Between 20 to 21 students will be quarantined for two weeks after they were identified as close contacts of the student who tested positive, according to Rock Creek Dean of Students Jennifer Brown. Close contacts include those who were within six feet of the person who tested positive for 15 minutes or more.
In email sent Tuesday to families of close contacts, the school urged all parents to take precautions before sending kids to school.
"I want to emphasize, if anyone in your house is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or has been tested and you are waiting on results, DO NOT SEND your child/children to school," the email reads.
The student who tested positive was in class Monday and received the positive test result Tuesday. The school has been responding to the situation in coordination with the Clark County Health Department, and parents of close contacts were immediately notified after the positive test was reported, according to Brown.
"All parents were called individually," she said. "There is obviously going to be a lot sanitizing and deep cleaning this evening, and we'll be keeping everyone informed."
Rock Creek's school year started Wednesday, July 29. Of the charter school's 620 students, 85 are enrolled in virtual learning, Brown said.
There have also been several positive COVID-19 cases within Greater Clark County Schools since school started last Wednesday. On Monday, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel confirmed that an entire class would be quarantined after an employee the students had been in contact with tested positive.
A student at New Washington High School and a student at Charlestown High School also received positive test results for COVID-19 a few days after the start of school. Jeffersonville High School began the year virtually due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Brown said Rock Creek is following social distancing protocols, and all students and staff must have their temperature checked each morning. All students and staff are required to wear masks at all times except when they are eating lunch.
The students who are under quarantine will participate in eLearning for the two-week period, according to Brown.
Yazel said Rock Creek has followed the correct protocols in responding to the situation and communicating with the health department.
"As schools open, this is one of the things have to navigate," he said. "Obviously, we don't want any cases, but I've been happy with each school's response, and we’re all working through it together."
Yazel urges those with pending COVID-19 tests to stay out of school to prevent potential exposures.
