SELLERSBURG — New Albany residents Ben and Crystal Woods have made it their mission to honor their late daughter’s legacy, and this week, they got some help from a local school.
Ben and Crystal are the parents of Calla Woods, who died in 2019 at age 9. In 2018, Calla started selling colorful slime on her own online shop to support a cause she cared about deeply, and her parents have kept the shop going in her honor.
On Thursday, students at Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg participated in a slime-making workshop led by Ben and Crystal. They created pink and blue concoctions that will be sold as part of an upcoming fundraiser.
Calla wanted to work with an organization called Forget Me Not Ministries, which serves at-risk kids in Tinca, Romania. At only 9 years old, she started making and selling slime to raise money to go to Romania.
The family planned to take Calla on the trip in October of 2019, but in July of 2019, she died after an eight-week battle with a rare brain cancer.
“She was rescued to heaven, and as her parents, we’ve just continued to lean into the vision that she cast and her legacy and to just follow her lead,” Ben said. “We follow all of her (slime) recipes, and we’ve chosen to keep her slime shop open.”
The couple has spread the word about Calla’s vision to “look out for the left out,” which is the “Team Wood’s culture code,” Ben said. He and Crystal also lead a ministry called The Brave Way Home.
“We’ve always talked about how we want to live — the way we have our eyes open to see the needs of others and our hearts open to feel the needs of others, but also our hands open to meet the needs of others,” Ben said. “And it all started with Calla and I on our drive to school every morning praying over how she would approach her school day.”
When Rock Creek invited Ben and Crystal to speak at an assembly, the school wanted to become involved in that mission by making slime. The slime produced by the students will be sold at Harvest Homecoming at The Elderberry Co. booth.
All proceeds from the upcoming fundraiser and Calla’s shop go to Forget Me Not Ministries to support the building of Casa Calla, a facility named in Calla’s honor that will serve as a refuge and ministry site for at-risk kids in Romania.
Crystal said Calla didn’t know exactly what she was starting when she launched her slime shop.
“She knew what she had front of her, she knew what she was really good at, and she knew she wanted to use it to serve other people,” she said. “That has just rolled into this big, beautiful opportunity for other people to step in and for it to impact them, and every cent of this profit goes to the same place she always wanted it to.”
“For us, it’s just very special,” she said. “We didn’t have to start anything to honor Calla, we’re just following her lead, and we work for her. It’s a beautiful way to feel connected but still honor Calla for who she is and what she started and the God she serves.”
Making the slime involves a lot of patience, Ben said.
“Slime is something that’s very messy at first, but eventually it will be something quite magical that you get to play with,” he said. “There’s glue in it, there’s fake snow, and there’s a few other ingredients in the recipe they’re following. We only follow Calla’s recipes — she had a little slime journal, and she would just write down a whole bunch of ideas she had.”
Erica Beyl, a fifth grade teacher at Rock Creek, said it meant a lot for her class to participate in the slime-making workshop. Two fifth grade classes were involved in various aspect of the process.
“In fifth grade, we work on teamwork and collaboration a lot, and this is such a nice process for them to see,” she said.
It’s also an opportunity for student to serve the community and learn about Calla’s message, Beyl said.
“The Look Out for the Left Out program is so important to us, especially as the kid get older in elementary, it becomes even more important to make sure to look out for kid who are maybe not being included, because belonging is such an important part of life.”
Calla’s birthday would have been this Saturday, and on that day, Ben and Crystal are planning another “slime party” with family and friends to make slime for the Harvest Homecoming booth and the website.
“What’s so beautiful is, since Calla’s rescue to heaven in the summer of 2019, we have made over 1,765 pounds of slime,” Ben said. “It is in 43 states, it’s in six countries, and over $120,000 has been raised for Casa Calla. Depending on how it goes at (the Rock Creek workshop) and Saturday, we will cross the literal one ton mark of slime made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.