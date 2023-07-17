The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Spectre Jones and Laura Elliott for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. Opening will be Louisville’s own The Highlanders.
Spectre Jones is an indie band based in Los Angeles, CA. With a wide range of influences both contemporary and classic, they've established a catalogue of work ranging from intimate indie folk and harmonic dreamscapes. If something sounds familiar, you just might have caught one of their 24+ TV/Film placements with networks such as MTV and VH1.
Laura Elliott is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from a small suburb of upstate New York. Her thoughtful lyrics and soulful melodies bring strangers together into a room filled with similarity. Aided by her folk influenced guitar melodies, Laura’s songs voice a sad truth to the way she shares her stories on her 2022 debut project, People Pleaser.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have these three incredible groups on the fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park,” said Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Foundation. “This is a truly unique concert experience nestled along the Ohio River with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop. Where else can you embed yourself into a landscape millions of years in the making, surrounded by natural beauty and the sounds of these incredible artists?”
Tickets and sponsorships for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are currently on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.org.
Learn more about Spectre Jones at www.spectrejones.com
Learn more about Laura Elliott at www.laura-elliott.com
Learn more about The Highlanders at www.highlandersband.com
