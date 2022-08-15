CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Ben Sollee for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Sollee will be Jill Andrews.
Over the last two decades, Kentuckian Ben Sollee has distinguished himself as multi-faceted creative, blurring the lines between music, tech and activism. A graduate of the University of Louisville School of Music, he holds a BFA in cello performance. Since his debut record in 2008, Sollee has released six studio records and nearly 10 EPs garnering praise from The New York Times and NPR.
His music has been featured in TV shows such as Weeds and Parenthood. In addition, Sollee has a growing career as a composer for film, TV, and interactive media earning an Emmy Award in 2018 for his score on the ABC special Base Ballet.
Beyond music, Sollee is known for his social and environmental advocacy working with organizations like Oxfam America, The Nature Conservancy, and Canopy KY to protect people and the land. He lives in Louisville with his wife and three children.
From her days fronting lauded Americana group, the Everbodyfields, to her successful solo career as a writer and performer, Jill Andrews’ music has taken her far from her East Tennessee home.
She has collaborated and shared the stage with countless celebrated artists including the Avett Brothers, Langhorne Slim, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and the Secret Sisters, and her music has been featured on Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, Nashville, This Is Us, Wynonna Earp and American Idol.
Next, Andrews is working on writing and recording her fourth full-length record following her first UK headlining tour, slated for release in February 2023 while now residing in Nashville, Tennessee with her children Nico and Falcon, and husband, Jerred.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have these two world-class artists on the fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park,” said Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Foundation. “This is a truly unique concert experience nestled along the Ohio River with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop. Where else can you embed yourself into a landscape millions of years in the making, surrounded by natural beauty and the sounds of these incredible artists?”
Tickets for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.com. A few sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling The Falls of the Ohio Foundation office at 812-283-4999.
Learn more about Ben Sollee at https://www.bensollee.com/
Learn more about Jill Andrews at https://www.jillandrews.com/
